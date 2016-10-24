26°
News

Wives talk of lost husbands after trawler tragedy

Emma Reid; Eliza Goetze | 23rd Oct 2016 7:04 PM
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Cheryl Roberts, Melissa Henderson, Brieana Andersen, Michael Schofield and Lyn Chivers at the memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on April 4, 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Cheryl Roberts, Melissa Henderson, Brieana Andersen, Michael Schofield and Lyn Chivers at the memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on April 4, 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON THE edge of the water at the Bundaberg Port stands a bell.

It is a memorial for Matt Roberts and David Chivers, the same bell that would have been rung on the Cassandra.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered to remember the men.

Richard Brown, general manager of Markwell Fisheries which owned the trawler, said the company donated the bell so family, friends and fellow fishermen could have a place to pay their respects.

"One of the hard things in this situation, when you talk about someone lost at sea, is there is no closure," Mr Brown said.

"The idea behind it is to give the family some kind of closure, which I think we achieved - the families were very pleased."

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA14

The bell is a symbol of boats and fishing, "a passion for both the boys".

"It's down behind Ocean Pacific Seafoods near where the guys moor down on the wharves there, and they come past it every day."

Markwell staff travelled from the company's base on the Queensland-NSW border for the memorial event, officiated by a close friend of Matt's wife, Ingrid Busk.

"It was very low key, and that's what we wanted - to keep the spirit light," Mr Brown said.

"It's not often everyone gets to gather together, and for the fishing industry to come together; a lot of stories and memories come out.

"It was poignant for all of us, to get a form of closure.

"We're never going to be fully satisfied."

Mr Brown took the opportunity to thank all who took part in the search for the men.

He said friendships had formed in the wake of the tragedy between families and fishermen, providing a valuable network of support for all involved.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA5

David was a gentle giant

THE wife of missing trawler man David Chivers has made peace with the fact he is not coming home six and a half months after his boat sank.

Lyn Chivers recalls, with a smile on her face and holding back the tears, the moments when she met and fell in love with the "gentle giant" eight years ago.

"He was a lovely caring man who would do anything and everything for anyone," she said.

"People knew him as the gentle giant because he was very tall and always helping.

"Dave was very dorky and would do things to annoy you and make you smile at the same time."

David was one of two on board the trawler boat, The Cassandra, when it sank off the coast of Fraser Island on April 4.

 

The base of the memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers.
The base of the memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA4

A search party including a fixed winged aircraft searched for the vessel for days, but were not able to find the missing men.

Mrs Chivers said her David had a love for boats all his life and no one could keep him off the ocean.

"He would always say 'I'm going to get a land job' but he always returned to the water," she said.

"There were tough times when he missed birthdays and things, but he loved the water and was good at it."

She spoke of the importance of family and how David had taken her three children as his own.

"He was very close to our 15-year-old daughter and it was just lucky he was home to celebrate her birthday this year," Mrs Chivers said.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Lyn Chivers at the memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Lyn Chivers at the memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA15

"It meant so much to all of us to have him home, and there was something special about this year, and it was just before it happened."

The morning of April 4, Mrs Chivers' phone rang early, she hesitated to answer it.

"I only picked it up because I thought it may be Dave," she said.

"We had spoken the night before and our last words were 'I love you and I'll call you in the morning'.

"It was the owner of the boat and was the most devastating news anyone could hear."

Mrs Chivers said the last six months had been a blur and she had only now just began to live again and was at peace now.

"It's made me look at life differently," she said.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA10

"Forgive when you can, don't hold grudges, you never know what words will be your last."

She has accepted there may never be answers to what happened in early hours of the morning of April 4 and continues to wait for the full investigation to be completed.

A memorial for both Dave and Matt has been set up behind Pacific Seafood in Burnett Heads.

Mrs Chivers said it would be a place for her to go and reflect and remember her husband.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial bell for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA6

Matthew was a practical joker and enjoyed a laugh

"WHEN Richard rang that morning, I said, 'The boat? No. Not the boat'."

When Cheryl Roberts married lifelong fisherman Matthew, she "knew what life was going to be about".

"All through our married life it was all about making our girls independent, because if anything ever happened to me... their dad is a fisherman, away for weeks at a time."

But she never thought anything would happen to Matthew, "because he was just so confident".

She has waited to speak because when the Cassandra off Fraser Island in April, "it was all too raw".

"But we're moving on now."

She described yesterday's memorial as magnificent.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA8

"I was blown away with the tribute and the number of people."

Life was full of laughs for Matt, who was always playing practical jokes on his fellow fishermen, Cheryl said.

"People would ask about slicing the shark fins off, and he'd tell them they swam to the bottom to grow new ones," she said. "And they'd believe him."

Cheryl was full of praise for Markwell Fisheries and everyone who supported the family in their time of need.

"They are just wonderful people.

 

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: The memorial ceremony for Matthew Roberts and David Chivers who were tragically lost at sea on 4 April 2016. Mike Knott BUN231016CASSANDRA9

"And I want to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards, dropped in food; the police who helped with the search; I know people who were on holiday, walking the beaches."

Cheryl says her grandson Caden, who was born just a few weeks after the Cassandra tragedy, "is the one thing that has got us through all this".

"Matthew was a great dad, he loved his girls, and he would have really loved his grandson," she said.

"We wish it didn't happen to us but you have to get on with it.

"If it doesn't take you down, it makes you stronger."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg cassandra lost at sea trawler

Wives talk of lost husbands after trawler tragedy

Wives talk of lost husbands after trawler tragedy

TWO men lost at sea when the trawler Cassandra sank off Fraser Island have been honoured with a fitting tribute

Charity ball makes $120K school bus dream come true: Video

COMMUNITY: A sea of people turn out to support Rosella Park School.

A SHOW of community spirit has seen a local school collect $120k

Curtis Island flaring brings plume of black smoke

A previous incident of increased flaring on Curtis Island in November.

UNPLANNED shutdown brings black smoke to Curtis Island.

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

Dredging the 2.3km Narrows crossing of the QCLNG and APLNG gas pipelines. The dredging involves a small backhoe dredge mounted on a barge, two tug boats, a survey vessel. After the pipelines are laid in the same trench, they will be covered with rock for protection from shipping and will still allow sufficient depth for boat traffic through The Narrows. Photo taken on the GPC Gladstone Harbour Tour.

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

Local Partners

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Ruan Bimrose, Hollie Bimrose, Stephanie Burns and Sarah Meesham at the Ferguson Park races

See who was out for a punt at Ferguson Park for the Cox Plate Day

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, one of the UK’s most loved comedy writers, has died at the age of 93 after a short illness.

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $232,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

HOME SWEET HOME!

11 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this appealing, neat and tidy, solid brick home has plenty to offer! This easy floorplan features an open plan kitchen, living and...

Ocean Views - At a Price You Won&#39;t Choke On!

16 Yaralla Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 $189,000

This two-storey home in situated in an elevated position within Barney Point, captures stunning ocean views and lovely coastal breezes. Upstairs features a tiled...

Enough space for the whole family!

44 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $275,000

Have you been searching for a family home with ample space inside and out? If your answer was yes, I have the perfect home for you! This spacious family home is...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

Outstanding Ocean Views &amp; Private Location on a 2022m2 Block - Now is the time to buy Blue Chip property!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $419,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

GREAT FAMILY HOME...QUALITY LOCAL BUILD...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

23 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $370,000

New to market is this family-friendly four bedroom home on 794m2, which will cater for even the largest of families. This modern lowset designed home provides...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

Push to sell homes that flooded Gladstone's market

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

URGENT push to cash-up first home buyers investing in Gladstone.

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.