LOST: Katelyn Madden saved Cleo the kitten from a drain at East Shores.

CLEO the kitten needs to find her home.

Discovered in an East Shores drain at 4pm on Tuesday, Cleo was scared, hungry, dirty and dehydrated when Katelyn Madden noticed her.

"I was riding and I heard her and was wondering 'what's that black thing in the drain?' and I looked and saw eyes of a cat," Katelyn said.

Katelyn's family already own two dogs and a cat and would like to find the owner, or a suitable home for Cleo.

Phone Warren Madden on 0416 946 866 if you recognise Cleo.