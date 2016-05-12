'On the lookout for new ports': Cruise ship company

DESPITE the growing success of the Queensland cruise ship industry and the proposed upgrade of Auckland Point Wharf to hold bigger cruise liners, Royal Caribbean Australia has "no immediate plans to call to Gladstone".

Royal Caribbean Australia managing director Adam Armstrong said there were no plans at this stage anyway.

"We're always on the lookout for new ports for our guests, to take them to new and exciting destinations."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said last month that a record 329 cruise ships stopped off in Queensland last month.

It was a 20 per cent increase on the previous year, making the state the most favoured destination for cruise ship companies.

Passenger numbers also soared by more than a 100,000 to 776,000.

Cruise ships contributed a whopping $265 million to Queensland's economy last financial year.

But the real drawcard for Gladstone would be if Royal Caribbean's $1.3 billion "mega-liner" stopped by, which would flood the city with 5000 cashed-up tourists, and 1500 crew.