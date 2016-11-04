'Looking after industry': Bill Short-on detail of O'Dowd's CQ promises

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd thought Bill Shorten might have had a case of amnesia when he visited Gladstone on Wednesday with his plans for jobs in the region.

Mr O'Dowd said he found it surprising the Opposition Leader hadn't been briefed well enough to be aware of what promises he took to the election in July.

He also found it perplexing how Mr Shorten planned to go about boosting jobs in Gladstone, when he was committed to a 50% renewable energy target by 2030.

"We rely on coal and aluminium smelters (but) when his policy is to have 50% renewable energy by 2030...without cheap power these things will go away,” Mr O'Dowd said.

At the election Mr O'Dowd secured $20 million for an upgrade to Philip St, $10 million for training centres at CQUniversity in Gladstone and $50,000 for a feasibility study for an inland rail network connecting to Gladstone Port. He also committed $250,000 to install solar energy at Gladstone PCYC, $250,000 on plans for future sporting precincts in town, $160,000 for putting lights up at Liz Cunningham Park and $130 million for the Rookwood Weir project.

"This produces jobs in not only the building (of these projects) but there are ongoing benefits. We're going to look after industry and encourage new industries.”

Mr O'Dowd said the Rookwood Weir project was "months away from being shovel ready” and was expected to create 2100 construction jobs.