SCARY enough to turn you off your cheesecake or curdle your latte, Gladstone's Coffee Club staff went zombie as they served up their food orders on Halloween eve.

There was no missing Sara Senius as a very pink Cheshire Cat, a fan of Alice in Wonderland.

FREAKY: Halloween fever hits Gladstone's main street. Ross Irby

The Canadian-born Aussie resident grew up celebrating Halloween and easily roped in co-worker Tracy Hanna, a twisted Zombie bride.

Sara said that in the 10 years she has been living in Australia she has seen Halloween festivities getting bigger.