Long shot bet pays off in cold hard cash for Gladstone family

WINNER: Cath Wassell backed the winner of the Melbourne Cup. It was a family win as her daughter Juliet and son Max also backed the winner.

GLADSTONE woman Cath Wassell picked her horse, Almandin on Sunday and decided to be a little sneaky by not telling her son or daughter, asking them to pick their own.

But to her surprise, both Juliet, 13 and Max, 17 picked the same horse as their mother and didn't even know it.

When Mrs Waasell announced her pick to her family, her husband was hesitant to jump on the bandwagon, but came around in the end making it a one-horse race for the Wassell's.

So with all four family members placing bets on Almandin, watching it cross the finish first at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre's A Day At The Races event had Mrs Wassell "jumping out of her skin”.

"It was amazing firstly, how we all decided to bet on the same horse without each other knowing,” she said.

"And we've also probably taken home about $600 in winnings so that was great too.

"I just think it was awesome, and I had a lovely day out at the event GECC held.”