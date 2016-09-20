Locals without LNG experience given a chance with traineeships

TONIGHT Gladstone residents without experience in the LNG industry will have the chance to learn more about how they can secure a traineeship in the sector.

ConocoPhilips, QGC and APLNG will launch their 2017 Process Operator Traineeship program with two information sessions tonight.

PLAN B: GLNG may run below capacity.

The program allows Gladstone residents without LNG experience to gain qualifications and apply for LNG process operator roles.

The traineeship is open to all local residents from school leavers to those who are looking for a new career opportunity.

A spokesperson for the LNG Process Operator Traineeship working group said the investment made by Australia Pacific LNG downstream operator, ConocoPhillips, and QGC, who are jointly funding and supporting the 2017 program, demonstrated their commitment to local employment and local training opportunities.

"Our current trainees represent the best and brightest. They have set the standard and we are extremely proud to support such talented and diverse individuals from the Gladstone community," the spokesperson said.

"We're now looking forward to recruiting the next intake of locals to embark on a world-class training opportunity in Gladstone that opens the door to LNG career prospects at home and overseas."

Like the 2016 trainees, the 2017 intake will gain practical, real-world experience at either Australia Pacific LNG or QGC on Curtis Island, while completing their Certificate III in Process Plant Operations.

The program is being coordinated by specialist training group, Energy Apprenticeships Group Academy (EAGA), a collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia (CCI) and the Challenger Institute of Technology's Australian Centre for Energy and Process Training (ACEPT). ACEPT is also supporting CQU in delivering the best-practice program.

CCI EAG Advisor - Gladstone Karen Bellert said the collaborative training project provides a critical foot in the door to the LNG industry, with both local and global career prospects.

"The EAG Academy has brought oil and gas leaders together in an industry-first approach to share knowledge and experience and build an employment pipeline of safe, highly skilled workers," Ms Bellert said.

"CCI is proud to be working with Australia Pacific LNG downstream operator, ConocoPhillips, and QGC to provide opportunities for workers to establish a career in the oil and gas sector."

2017 LNG Process Operator Traineeship information sessions will be held this afternoon at the Leo Zussino Building, CQUniversity Marina Campus in Gladstone.

Two sessions will be held from 4.30pm and 5.30pm. For more information and to register your attendance, please go to www.eag.com.au/QLD2017