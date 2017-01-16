Local faces join our team

The Observer's new sales representatives Jessica O'Hara and Linda Bailey.

SUPPORTING the local community means future generations will have work.

Key Account Executive Jessica O'Hara may be new to The Observer, but her local Gladstone knowledge is not.

"Keeping it local is really important for the future generations, we should be keeping it here so there's stuff for the kids,” Ms O'Hara said.

"It's good to get in and support local people.”

Ms O'Hara has been in Gladstone for five years after moving from Brisbane to follow her fiance's work.

With three kids tucked under her wing, Ms O'Hara said she enjoys the possibilities Gladstone has to offer.

"Gladstone is a very family friendly place to live and there are lots of family activities right on the door step,” she said.

Taking her children to the park or for a swim at Lilley's Beach at Tannum Sands are just a few of the activities Ms O'Hara enjoys doing in the region.

Alongside Ms O'Hara, Key Account Executive Linda Bailey has joined The Observer equip with strong Gladstone roots.

Ms Bailey has been in Gladstone for most of her life and loves it.

"I've always been here with the people, and I find they try hard and give it all they've got,” Ms Bailey said.

"Gladstone locals are genuine and down to earth.”

Like Ms O'Hara. Ms Bailey sees a strong importance with supporting the local community.

"We need to look after the locals ... and keep going through the hard times,” she said.

"The doom and gloom is gone and there is more positivity and more confidence in the market.”

In her spare time, Ms Bailey enjoys caring for loved ones as well as visiting Spinnaker Park and the waterfront.

Ms O'Hara and Ms Bailey started work at The Observer in the new year and are both looking forward to times ahead.