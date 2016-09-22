29°
News

Local company scores $2.4m road resurfacing tender

Tegan Annett
| 22nd Sep 2016 8:24 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE business has scored a $2.4m contract with the Gladstone Regional Council for a major road resurfacing project.

The tender to complete work to resurface 'high priority' roads was given to Fulton Hogan Inudustries Pty Ltd.

Roads included in the project are in South, Central and West Gladstone, Sun Valley and Toolooa Estate.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett was pleased that a project of this significance would be completed by a local company.

"The Gladstone Urban Area works program will consist of about 15,000 tonnes of asphalt covering about 100,000m2 of high volume, heavy vehicle, commercial and residential networks," Councillor Burnett said.

"Included in these networks are critical intersections and areas of high industrial, commercial and economical community importance."

Council's Works and Traffic Committee Chair Cr Peter Masters said Council had identified capital projects for inclusion in the 2016/17 financial year's asphalt resurfacing program.

"With the Glenlyon Road upgrade, including a cycle path and replacement of sensors at the intersection with Breslin Street, upgrades of the Round Hill and Auckland Point lookouts, and rehabilitation works at Anson Close all identified as being in need of completion, combining them with the asphalt resurfacing works helps achieve an overall cost benefit," he said.

"Consideration was also given to other major projects, including the Aldi construction in Breslin Street and the Glenyon Road and Derby Street water main crossings, which are located within the vicinity of the work sites and further emphasise the importance of these projects."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone business, gladstone regional council, resurfacing, road

'Vision': $1.3b Royal Caribbean 'mega liner' could come to Gladstone

'Vision': $1.3b Royal Caribbean 'mega liner' could come to...

A $3.5m investment in Gladstone's Port could bring 5000-strong boatloads of tourists into the city.

Peek inside the $1.3b cruise liner wanted for Gladstone

The Gladstone Port has a vision to attract cruise liners like the Royal Caribbean to our shores.

From skydiving simulators to a Jamie Oliver restaurant

'Not fools': Local woman accuses Woolies of 'stingy sale'

BIGGER IS BETTER: Woolworths are the valley has applied for a 750 square metre expansion

WOOLWORTHS has to be kidding!

First impressions of Gladstone may not be lasting

This photo shows progress of the Gladstone Airport runway upgrade.

MY FIRST visit to Gladstone was in April 2009.

Local Partners

Recognise police officer sacrifice on remembrance day

TWO events will be held in Gladstone to mark National Police Remembrance Day.

Horse panics and tramples young man

BLAST FROM THE PAST: The Mutdapilly State School class of 1876.

YOUNG man severely injured while shoeing a horse.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 Auction

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

PERFECT if you are saving for a home, or just want to save full stop

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction