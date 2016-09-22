Local company scores $2.4m road resurfacing tender

A GLADSTONE business has scored a $2.4m contract with the Gladstone Regional Council for a major road resurfacing project.

The tender to complete work to resurface 'high priority' roads was given to Fulton Hogan Inudustries Pty Ltd.

Roads included in the project are in South, Central and West Gladstone, Sun Valley and Toolooa Estate.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett was pleased that a project of this significance would be completed by a local company.

"The Gladstone Urban Area works program will consist of about 15,000 tonnes of asphalt covering about 100,000m2 of high volume, heavy vehicle, commercial and residential networks," Councillor Burnett said.

"Included in these networks are critical intersections and areas of high industrial, commercial and economical community importance."

Council's Works and Traffic Committee Chair Cr Peter Masters said Council had identified capital projects for inclusion in the 2016/17 financial year's asphalt resurfacing program.

"With the Glenlyon Road upgrade, including a cycle path and replacement of sensors at the intersection with Breslin Street, upgrades of the Round Hill and Auckland Point lookouts, and rehabilitation works at Anson Close all identified as being in need of completion, combining them with the asphalt resurfacing works helps achieve an overall cost benefit," he said.

"Consideration was also given to other major projects, including the Aldi construction in Breslin Street and the Glenyon Road and Derby Street water main crossings, which are located within the vicinity of the work sites and further emphasise the importance of these projects."