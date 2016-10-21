Local businesses score council contracts

TWO regional parks are set to undergo maintenance work shortly after Gladstone Regional Council awarded the projects to local contractors.

Skate park slope erosion control at Memorial Park, Gladstone, will start on Tuesday, October 25 and finish Friday, November 4. The project includes earthworks and the installation of grass pavers and concrete edging.

A small section of the skate park may have to be closed for the duration of the works.

Garnet Park, Tannum Sands, will undergo drainage works and sand replenishment from Tuesday, November 15 to Thursday, November 17.

The works include the removal of softfall sand and the installation of drainage to the playground's internal perimeter.

The playground will be closed for the duration of the works, however the park will remain open.

