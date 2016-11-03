Shorten to bank on industry to create local jobs

GLADSTONE apprentice Baylee Rigby didn't know who Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten was when he arrived at Gladstone Area Group Apprentices yesterday morning.

But Mr Rigby still thought the government should increase the tool allowance for apprentices and that more apprentices should be "put on" for jobs.

Bill Shorten slams working visas: Shorten claim there's no argument for foreign working visas if locals can't land jobs.

After a tour of the workshop where a group of apprentices talked to Mr Shorten, he said it was great to see young people interested in becoming "skilled tradespeople".

"We want to see mining do well and we appreciate the jobs that come with opportunities with mining," Mr Shorten said.

"The people of Gladstone have one great resource that is often underestimated ...and it's the people themselves."

Mr Shorten said he was going to give Gladstone the "chop out" it needed by backing industry, jobs and infrastructure spending in town.

"It's tough at the moment but Labor is here because we got the message loud and clear," he said.

Mr Shorten said he planned to ensure quotas for the number of apprentices on government funded projects in the region.