Loaded shakes to blow your mind

Emily Pidgeon
| 13th Jan 2017 6:26 PM
LIKE A MEAL: Jeremy Hastings puts the finishing touches to the "Cookie Monster” shake.
LIKE A MEAL: Jeremy Hastings puts the finishing touches to the "Cookie Monster” shake. Mike Richards GLA130117SHAKE

WHEN you think of pretzels, caramel popcorn, chocolate Oreo biscuits and jam filled donuts, a creamy drink doesn't usually come to mind.

The Dock at East Shores are transforming the popular snacks into aesthetically pleasing loaded milkshakes.

Owner Jeremy Hastings said the messier they were the better.

The popular shake has been the menu for two days and Mr Hastings said they have already sold about 30.

"Every year we look for something new,” Mr Hastings said.

"This year was loaded shakes. The chefs got excited playing around with different things and having fun.”

After taste testing several flavours, Mr Hastings said they settled with the three flavours, featuring a caramel, strawberry or chocolate base.

"My favourite is the cookie monster,” he said."When we make them we hide stuff in them, so there's more in them than what's in the photo.”

Mr Hastings said there were hidden surprises in the cream.

"When we were making them we were thinking about what we could do to make them and they got crazier and crazier,” he said. "They're just like a massive meal.”

Mr Hastings said the loaded shakes had make quite an impression on social media with more than 7000 people viewing the post on The Dock's Facebook.

"We've had 159 comments on it,” he said. "It's been our second most popular post. We had 12,600 on our gelato sandwiches.”

And if Mr Hastings has one piece of advice for people it's, don't exercise before a shake, save it until afterwards.

The loaded shakes are $12 each and are sold at The Dock at East Shores, 17 Flinders Parade, Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer
