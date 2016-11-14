Curtis Island LNG plants help reel in $1.75 billion in a month

An aerial view of the APLNG site on Curtis Island, Gladstone, in July 2015. The flares can be seen in the bottom right corner.

CURTIS Island's liquefied natural gas plants helped boost gas exports to a record $1.75 billion in October, the best performance in 22 months.

The milestone effort included a shipment to Mexico from the Curtis Island's GLNG site, which has been dubbed as an interesting development within the sector.

The updated export estimates are contained in the just released October Monthly LNG Report by independent energy analyst, EnergyQuest.

EnergyQuest chief executive officer Graeme Bethune said the latest robust LNG outcomes were underpinned by many Australian LNG projects now performing above nameplate capacity.

Australian LNG export volumes grew by 6.6% (65 cargoes) in October to 4.3 million tonnes up from 4.0 Mt (61 cargoes) in September.

From Gladstone there were 24 cargoes of LNG shipped to China, Japan, Korea and one to Mexico in September.

"Interestingly, the Santos-operated Gladstone LNG project sent its first cargo to Mexico, a country that imports gas from the United States," Dr Bethune said. "The shipment was delivered to the Manzanillo LNG facility, on Mexico's mid-west coast, a project which is a joint venture between Mitsui, KOGAS (a GLNG partner), and Samsung.

"This consignment means that all three new Queensland LNG projects - QCLNG, GLNG and APLNG - have now shipped one cargo each to Mexico."

The strong October performance surpassed the previous monthly record of A$1.72 billion in Australian LNG export values, set in January last year.

"Asian buyers like KOGAS are increasingly looking to new gas markets and as Mexico imports gas from the US, it is interesting to see Queensland gas being imported into Mexico," Dr Bethune said.

"From a broader market perspective, rather than new US LNG supply heading west to Asia, which is a major market concern for Australian and South East Asian LNG players, this cargo was yet further demonstration of the Australian LNG sector being able to ship east to America."

The latest EnergyQuest report also noted that despite what is supposed to be an oversupplied market, the LNG spot price in Asia is now the highest it has been all year - rallying to more than US$7 per one million British Thermal Units.