'We need jobs': Senator lashes out about need for coal industry

CENTRAL Queensland Senator Matthew Canavan has taken to talk-back radio this week to defend the coal industry against those who just "don't live in the real world".

Mr Canavan appeared on Steve Price's 2GB radio breakfast program on Monday to discuss the mining and energy sector hitting a record $204 billion this year.

"You get a lot of commentaries sometimes - particularly from people who live a long way from where these mines are - suggesting that we can just get rid of it and move on as if nothing has changed," Mr Canavan said.

"Well if we did that, if we shut down our mining sector, hundreds of thousands of people would lose their jobs.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan during Question Time in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

"It's just what we need to do to make a buck. That's the real world, that's real life."

Mr Price is a familiar face on Channel 10, where he frequently represents the 'right wing' perspective on evening news program The Project.

Mr Price agreed on the senator's position on coal, and its role to play in the country's economy and employment rates.

This is despite Commonwealth Government employment projections suggesting that employment growth in the state for the remainder of the decade, will come overwhelmingly from the services sector, as well as health and tourism.

Figures released by the State Government yesterday revealed hard-coking coal and liquefied natural gas exports had helped drive a $1.6 billion increase in Queensland's overseas merchandise exports over the year to the 2016 November quarter.

"So there's been a lot of commentary that the mining boom has ended," Mr Canavan said.

"Well, what has ended is those large capital projects that were going while prices were very high. But the production of mining commodities, of coal, of iron ore, of LNG soon as well, has never been higher in this country.

"And where I'm talking to you from - I'm up in central Queensland - we need jobs."

Mr Canavan has long battled for the coal industry, particularly in support of the newly promised Adani Carmichael coal mine.

Australia Institute chief economist Dr Richard Denniss publicly opposed the mine, saying employment projections from Adani were inflated.