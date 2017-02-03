Live stream sea race announced at launch

VISION: MP Glenn Butcher, QLD Cruising Yacht Club race director Nigel Statham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Cooper McKenzie marketing director Grant Cooper at the launch of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

YACHT RACING: History will be made at this year's 69th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race from April 14 announced at yesterday's media launch at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Viewers from across the globe will be able to watch the first two hours of the event via technology implemented by Live Stream Australia.

It will enable viewers to watch the start of the race via I-phone and tablets and is one of the first of its kind in an event that has not had mainstream media coverage.

Race director of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club Nigel Statham said the concept was borne several years ago.

"I had the idea pop up in my head four years ago,” Statham said.

"There was not the technology then.”

Statham contacted Cooper McKenzie Marketing to see which company would be best suited to live stream a boat race.

Cooper McKenzie Marketing director Grant Cooper, who is also the first confirmed commentator for this event, looked for the most viable option.

"We had to choose one where it met our budget and Live Stream Australia jumped at the chance,” Cooper said.

Cooper recalled how the start of the race was covered some 20 years ago.

"Back in the 90's, we used cutting edge technology by calling the starts of the race for local radio station 4CC on the first mobile phones,” Cooper said.

"But live streaming the start of the Brisbane to Gladstone through the internet to the world is a whole new level.”

Race favourite Black Jack, which finished fifth in the Sydney to Hobart, will have a camera installed while two chase boats will also have cameras installed on them.

A fourth camera will be placed on the start boat.

Testing will be made to ensure the technology will have no glitches when it matters most.

"We are doing all the testing next week in Brisbane at where the start will be to make sure everything works,” Statham said.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, MP Glenn Butcher and Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk were present at the launch.

"This is another example of how the Gladstone Regional Council partnered with local firms and used cutting technology in for mutual benefit of local sport, the clubs and our fair town,” Burnett said.