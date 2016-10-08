Gladstone ratepayers in trouble handed lifeline

COUNCIL has adopted a policy to provide relief to ratepayers who are unable to make rates payments due to a loss suffered.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the Financial Hardship Policy applied to people who would be unable to meet basic requirements.

"To be eligible, applicants must have less than two weeks' worth of available funds and the application must be in relation to a property that is solely their home," he said.

Cr Hansen said requests for relief would involve a financial assessment by Council's Community Advisory Service and that the program would operate within council's budgetary limits.