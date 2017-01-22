30°
LifeFlight makes 21 lifesaving missions across Gladstone

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Jan 2017 6:08 AM
A rescue chopper attends a drowning at Seventeen Seventy, north of Agnes Water, in March of 2016.
A rescue chopper attends a drowning at Seventeen Seventy, north of Agnes Water, in March of 2016. LifeFlight

QUEENSLAND'S LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews flew 21 lifesaving missions across Gladstone last year.

Costing $262,500, there were 12 life-threatening accidents or emergencies where the helicopter landed at the scene, one traffic accident, and eight inter-hospital transfer flights in our region.　

LifeFlight rescue helicopters cover 41 local government areas.

LifeFlight chief operating officer Brian Guthrie said the organisation was a lifesaver for residents living outside of Brisbane.

"From our perspective, LifeFlight is very important to regional areas," Mr Guthrie said.

"We know that in a lot of areas there is not the same infrastructure when it comes to road ambulances," he said.

"I think we do save a lot of lives - every second counts from our perspective.

"The sooner we can get someone to a higher level of care, the better chance they have of recovery."

Mr Guthrie said 2016 was a record year for his organisation, which flew 1957 missions in Queensland and 298 lifesaving missions in the rest of Australia, China, Vanuatu, Fiji, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hawaii.

"LifeFlight is proud that our community helicopters have provided a record number of airlifts around Queensland and have been able to respond to a record number of lifesaving missions in the calendar year, because we know that every mission involves a person whom we have helped in their hour of need," he said.

"Each airlift involves someone's parent, child, grandparent, sibling or friend, and our aero-medical service gives patients the best chance of survival and recovery."

BY THE NUMBERS

LifeFlight Rescue's 2016 Gladstone missions included:

* 12 life-threatening accident or emergency landings.

* One traffic accident.

* Eight inter-hospital transfers.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  accidents brian guthrie emergency services health lifeflight

WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

JIMMY Barnes came and delivered for Gladstone music fans on Saturday night.

Heatwave drove up electricity spot price, energy company claims

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

National Electricity Market working as designed

NEW FIGURES: Thousands on the hunt for more work in region

New figures reveal how many people were unemployed last month.

'Game changer': Gladstone businesses take in $600k from job package

Glenn Butcher MP.

Gladstone businesses sign up for work package boost.

