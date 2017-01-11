'Life-threatening injuries' for motorbike rider in late night crash

A 43-year-old crashed his motorbike while riding along the Leichardt Hwy at Wowan last night.

A motorbike rider was airlifted to the Rockhampton hospital late last night after a serious accident on the Leichardt Highway.

A police spokesman said the man, a 43-years-old, crashed near Wowan.

He said the rider suffered "serious possibly life-threatening injuries".

"There are indications the rider may have been wearing no helmet," he said.

The rider was the only person involved in the crash.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital via a rescue helicopter.

His bike has been seized and the police are investigating.