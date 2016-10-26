Life saving's very appealing for brave Nicole

Nicole Lowe is helping to raise money in this year's Surf Safe Appeal.

SAVING lives is in Nicole Lowe's blood.

The 33-year-old mother-of-one's grandfather John Dahl helped start both the Gladstone and Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving clubs in the 1960s.

"All of my family was involved but back in the 1960s when the club first started females weren't allowed to be part of the actual lifesaving club," Ms Lowe said of those early years.

"Females could not do lifesaving until 1980, but females now make up 45% of the state's entire surf lifesaving community."

Ms Lowe joined the Tannum club in 1991 when she was seven years old and today she is the president.

Her five-year-old son Dylan is also keeping the family tradition alive with the young bloke this year signing up for the nippers program.

"I love the beach," Ms Lowe said.

"But I also love giving back to the community and knowing that what I'm doing is making sure our community is safe."

Saving lives is a vital part of the club's work.

Last year, Ms Lowe and her Tannum colleagues saved eight people, undertook 117 preventative actions to keep swimmers safe and performed 24 first aid treatments.

"I like to think that I helped save the lives of everyone who has used the Tannum beach because no one has drowned," Ms Lowe said.

"I like to think that by us sitting down there we've done our part."

Keeping beach-goers safe costs money, which is why the dedicated surf lifesaver and many of her club's 250 members will be seeking donations during the Queensland-wide Surf Safe Appeal from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30.

Ms Lowe said she hoped her club would collect $5000 to $10,000 over the seven days.

"We'll be at most of the major shopping centres between 4pm and 6pm and all day on the Saturday," Ms Lowe said.

"We'll be dressed in our patrol uniforms."

- ARM NEWSDESK