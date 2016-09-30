29°
Lessons shared one tribe to another

Tegan Annett
| 30th Sep 2016 3:36 PM
LESSONS SHARED: PCCC's Michael Eggmolesse, Greg Blackman, Kitselas council's Roxanne Ridle, Cherissma Blackman, Kitselas Debbie Moore, Kitselas land and resources council staff member Noel Argueta, Nat Minniecon, Richard Johnson and Naomi Johnson.
LESSONS SHARED: PCCC's Michael Eggmolesse, Greg Blackman, Kitselas council's Roxanne Ridle, Cherissma Blackman, Kitselas Debbie Moore, Kitselas land and resources council staff member Noel Argueta, Nat Minniecon, Richard Johnson and Naomi Johnson.

LESSONS learned by Gladstone indigenous people were passed on to three Canadian First owners who face up to 20 major projects in the Kitselas region.

This week two Kitselas councillors, Debbie Moore and Roxanne Ridle, and land and resources officer Noel Argueta met with Port Curtis Coral Coast and QGC representatives to learn more about the Curtis Island LNG projects.

PCCCs Cherissma Blackman met the Kitselas people at a QGC-funded dinner this week, where she shared her experiences finding a balance between protecting the region's cultural heritage and seeing growth in economy and employment.

The group, located north-west of British Columbia, was keen to discuss two projects, LNG Canada and Prince Rupert LNG, both of which have a proposed pipeline that would impact Kitselas territory.

"It was a mystery to us back then,” Ms Blackman said. "I wish we did the same thing.”

The Kitselas people also met with Gladstone Regional Council this week.

Tegan Annett

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  curtis island, gladstone industry, inidgenous

