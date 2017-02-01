Legend meets a legend at Barnsey's concert

MEMORABLE BIRTHDAY: Gary Larson received three cheers from the Jimmy Barnes concert crowd alongside Billy Moore and Tony Hearn.

YOU know it's a party when Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is invited.

Gary Larson's 50th birthday was on January 2 but he celebrated the milestone at Jimmy Barnes concert in Gladstone.

However it turned out to be something a bit different to just a regular gig.

"It was a surprise. I thought I was just going to the concert with my wife and a few friends,” Gary said.

"It was organised through a few people to meet Jimmy and The Radiators ... it was a very pleasant surprise.”

Having listened to Cold Chisel growing up, Gary said he had always enjoyed Barnsey's music.

"I wrecked a few cassettes in the old cars I had,” Gary said. "He's an awesome entertainer ... and a lot of songs bring back a lot of good memories.”

Gary said he wasn't expecting to be dragged up on stage by good friends and former origin players, Billy Moore and Tony Hearn. Instead, he would rather have left the entertainment for the entertainers.

"I had three cheers from the crowd and it was much appreciated but I don't like the limelight, it was a bit embarrassing,” he said.

A group of about 50 of Gary's friends and family gathered for the concert earlier this month.

The rugby league great played professionally for 20 years, representing Australia.

During his time he has had a few medical scares and is now getting on with living his life.

"There's a long way to go yet before I'm done on this earth,” Gary said.

"I'm pretty blessed. In saying that, I've worked hard for everything I've achieved, in sport or life in general.”

Gary said watching his children go through university and have their own adventures was what life had in stall for him next.

"See more of Australia, that's on the bucket list,” he said. "I'd love to go to Tassie, look around ... just everywhere, that's where I'd like to go.”