Legal twist: Magistrate could be witness in escapee charges

IN A legal twist a Gladstone magistrate could be a potential witness in a matter where a defendant in custody was charged by police with attempting to escape from the court dock.

Police allege Elizabeth Naylor, 20, made the attempt after walking from the dock after being refused bail by magistrate Melanie Ho.

More court news:

>> Drunken wannabe chef steals from Night Owl

>> Witness gives evidence to Gladstone murder trail

When Naylor's matters and the new charge came back before Ms Ho, prosecutor Sgt Barry√ Stevens said she could be a witness.

The case was then put across to magistrate Jeffrey Clarke who adjourned it to late November.



