'Leave us alone': Thief tries to break into community shed

MEN'S BUSINESS: Committee members Fred Warburton and Bill Hetherington and their first community project in the new Agnes Water Men's Shed.

STEALING from community organisations is about as low as it gets.

But for the would be thieves who tried, and failed, to break into the Agnes Water Men's shed, the message from the organisation's president, Malcolm Pitt, was clear, leave them alone.

Mr Pitt said the attempted break-in happened on Sunday night and although the thief was unable to get in, whoever it was busted up the shed's lock and jammed it so badly no one could get in.

Mr Pitt suspected the thief had used a "great big lump of wood” to bash their way in.

Although the Men's Shed doesn't keep its meagre sums of cash on the premises, the eight members have "thousands of dollars worth of tools”.

"It's a bit of a let down because we do a lot of work for the community but then again you get the locksmith Tony Taranto who approached us and said he'd help for free,” Mr Pitt said.

"We've got quite a few projects on...we're helping to build desks, benches and a pretty complicated tent for the new (Goora Gan) Steiner School.

"And we also get a few fellows with the work for the dole program and we help them out and push them along.”

Mr Pitt said last year the Men's Shed made $375 and received $2000 from the Bendigo Bank, which meant the organisation was able to post an albeit small profit.

"Our tools are the only way we can help the community with projects, so leave us alone,” Mr Pitt wrote on Facebook.

"If you want the odd tool, we will lend you some.

"We had to buy a new lock that was $100 to try and keep you out ... just leave us alone.”