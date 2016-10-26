28°
OPINION: Enough! Leave our Pauline alone: Local woman

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands | 26th Oct 2016 6:56 AM Updated: 6:56 AM

This is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author

HANDS off Pauline Hansen and One Nation, Mr Turnbull.

She is a legitimately elected senator, as is her One Nation Party, growing in popularity, unlike yourself and the conservatives. The falling away of popularity of the traditional parties, which have lost touch with the majority, have only themselves to blame.

Pauline Hanson in Gladstone with candidate for Flynn, Phil Baker.
Pauline Hanson in Gladstone with candidate for Flynn, Phil Baker. Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN

We see, in the USA, a huge following for Trump by disaffected voters, who find the status quo irrelevant to their lives, whether or not Trump is the solution. It is two-party race at the end. Unlike in Australia, where we have voted in various brands and types of politicians as representatives, according to our individual ideologies and satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the two major parties. It is a true democracy, where senators are elected on the basis of their popularity or agendas.

The rise of Pauline Hanson has alarmed the major parties which have lost touch with the madding crowd. The witch hunt by those spooked by her comeback, is unethical, reminiscent of her previous appearance in parliament. She was hounded and even imprisoned by arrogant bureaucrats and politicians determined to shut her up.

This reflected badly on the whole voting process. But she has now learnt valuable lessons which have come to haunt those who thought her demise was permanent.

With Derryn Hinch and Pauline Hanson speaking their minds and echoing what their disaffected constituents have articulated, our democracy is in good hands.

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region one nation

