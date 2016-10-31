Last year's Melbourne Cup winner shares his tips for big race

Part-owners of Melbourne cup winner Prince of Penzance Bruce and Jonathon Dalton with the cup. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

EXPERIENCED punter and a part-owner of a Melbourne Cup race winner, Jonathon Gio Dawson has shared his tips for the race that stops the nation.

The Gladstone man bagged a win with outsider Prince of Penzance at last year's race, which he has a 15 per cent share in.

While Dawson won't be cheering on his mare track side this year, he said there was still a great selection of horses in the big race.

Prince of Penzance injured himself in the Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield and will not race at Flemington today.

CUP'S IN TOWN: Jonathon Dalton (right), Bruce Dalton, Michelle Payne, Joseph Dalton and Jonathon Dalton. In the back row is Sandy Dalton, Bruce's wife. Nick Kossatch GLA030616MELBCUP

"He's doing well but it's still a long road to recovery,” Mr Dawson said.

Dawson's picks for the Cup are Jameka, Who Shot the Barman, Grand Marshal and Almandin in a box trifecta.

"After speaking to connections with Jameka last night, I'm thinking she's going to be in the mix (of the winners),” he said.

Dawson said he would also have his eyes on Hartnell and Oceanographer.

"When I'm picking a horse I always look at the form guides,” he said.

"Although if you're going for the omen bet then number 19 is Grey Lion, that's the number Prince of Penzance was last year.”

The Gladstone man bought last year's winner with his two brothers in a sales yard in New Zealand.

Dawson said the mare would recover from the leg fracture sustained during his last race.