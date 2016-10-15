26°
Sport

Lang Park could return to "strike fear" in NSW supporters

15th Oct 2016 7:02 AM
Is it time to bring back Lang Park?
Is it time to bring back Lang Park? CHARLES KNIGHT

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD the iconic "Lang Park" make a return from the history books?

A plan by the LNP would have the iconic title returned to describe what is now Suncorp Stadium, in the legislation.

The arena is named "Brisbane Stadium" in formal legal documents at the moment.

LNP member Jon Krause told the Parliament on Thursday night he wanted to have the stadium renamed to recognise the "spiritual home of rugby league in Queensland".

The namechange would be included in changes to the Major Sports Facilities bill which also includes amendments to the way taxes are collected under the Gaming Machine Act.

Fairfax reports Mr Krause told Parliament that most Queenslanders who grew up when the stadium was Lang Park, would support the renaming.

"If we took a straw poll of Queenslanders, I dare say most people would agree with that."

Sunshine Coast member for Glass House Andrew Powell said hearing the name Lang Park as a boy growing up in New South Wales struck fear into the hearts of Blues supporters.

"I think we should take any opportunity we have here in Queensland to ram that down any support of the NSW rugby league team or any other sporting code that uses that facility," he said.

Labor MP Scott Emerson endorsed the idea, saying it was a "fine move".

Topics:  editors picks lang park

'Parents crucified': Mum's plea for medicinal cannabis

'Parents crucified': Mum's plea for medicinal cannabis

GLADSTONE mum has spent 17 years bringing up a unique child.

New jobs for workers 'to support QAL's future'

Many QAL workers today went home without a job after the company axed workers due to cost cuts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

A TOUGH year at QAL, but they still want a new batch of workers.

'Big shame': Bechtel flooded Gladstone's rental market

An aerial view of the APLNG site on Curtis Island, Gladstone, in July 2015. The flares can be seen in the bottom right corner.

VACANT house in Gladstone dried up as workers flooded the city.

Wife takes QAL job after hearing husband 'rave'

Katie Ferrier rarely sees her husband at work.

HUSBAND who works at QAL wouldn't stop raving about the job.

Local Partners

Gladstone woman fears domestic violence boredom

DV campaigner Tash Fee said there was always a risk of people tuning out when it came to raising awareness about the fight to end domestic violence.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Not convinced': Question mark over Gladstone's $21.5m resort

The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

Mayor not convinced Burua is the right area for a resort.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $495,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

Distinctive, private and rare, this superbly appointed outstanding home is all anyone could ask for in this exclusive pocket. Never offered for sale before...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $419,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking for a Modern Family Home close to Schools &amp; Shopping Centres..?

27 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

If you have been looking for a modern family home at an affordable price close to Schools and Shopping Centre's then you need to ensure that you get to this home...

FAB LOCATION AND PRICE TO BOOT

5 Marlock Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $138,000

A lovely family home that has only had the one owner is now on the market. Three bedrooms with a neat bathroom - a full size bath and separate shower. The kitchen...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Save on the Block and Spend the Extra Money on Your Home!

7 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new ... NOW $99,000

If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new estate then this may well be the opportunity you have been waiting for. This 746m2 block is ready to be built...

This Is The Opportunity Of A Lifetime..!

91 Meyer Road, O'Connell 4680

House 8 4 9 Offers Above...

If you like the finer things in life and have been looking for a first class property on several hectares of land and within only a few minutes from the Gladstone...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes