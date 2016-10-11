Bruce Hwy lane closed after truck fire

BOTH lanes of Bruce Hwy near Raglan were shut down this morning after a truck caught alight.

One lane of the highway remains closed while police have opened the other to let heavy vehicles pass through.

Paramedics were called to the "truck fire" at about 4.45am this morning, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

TRUCK FIRE: The crash occurred on this stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

But the spokeswoman said the driver of the truck escaped uninjured.

Sergeant Kent Haley, of Gladstone Police, said he understood the truck had swerved to miss a cow.

But it's not yet known how the truck caught on fire, or if it made contact with the cow.

