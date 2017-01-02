Landlords nightmare as Gladstone tenants claim $5K compo

A NIGHTMARE spat over an "alleged roof leak" for Gladstone landlords has finally come to an end after their tenants asked for four months of their rent back in compensation.

Rental prices were still soaring on the back of Gladstone's boom in late-2014, early-2015 when tenant Daniel Ferguson rented a four-bedroom home for $370 a week that allegedly leaked water into a spare bedroom.

He and another tenant, Emily Harrison-Gibb, asked for four months' rent back - worth $5000 - at Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, claiming the leak left the house uninhabitable with a "smelly, musty and stale" scent.

In January, the tenants asked for the landlords to fix the leak that allegedly seeped down the walls into the bedroom.

A plumber sent to the property immediately couldn't locate the leak but admitted it could be hard to find in that type of roofing.

The landlords erected a tarpaulin over the roof as a precaution.

But the spat erupted three months later when the tenants served the landlords with official documents stating their intention to leave "without grounds" about one month before the lease was due to end.

The tenants paid rent to the end of the lease but soon came after the landlords for compensation.

In an earlier ruling, the judge admitted the $5000 claim was a little excessive but ordered the landlords to pay the tenants $2033 instead.

But at an appeal of that ruling, landlord Leanne McIvor claimed that photos of the leak were deceptive.

"The tribunal wrongly mistook the mark as shown on each of the (deceptive) photographs as a water stain when it was actually a defect in the film or aperture of the camera and has nothing to do with the wall," tribunal documents state.

In the earlier decision, the judge said the landlords were arguing the compensation was "a setup (and) that there was no water in the room".

"It would be a very elaborate scheme indeed to lay water about and then hide it, clean it, mop it up, dry it up and move all of the furniture when (a co-lessor) comes along to inspect it," the earlier decision states.

In the latest ruling, Justice Carmody conceded that there was water in the room at some point but it hadn't left the home uninhabitable.

He set aside the original order for the landlords to pay $2033 in compensation, instead giving the tenants a rent reduction of $60 for the 14 weeks and four days for the loss of their bedroom.

It amounted to $874.20 in compensation.