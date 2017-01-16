Lace, feathers and beige all hot looks at Calliope race meet

Nikki Leather with Willa Leather after coming second in the Under 10 Fashions on the Field at the Calliope Cup.

FASHIONS on the Field has no age barrier in Calliope with entrants in all five categories setting the stakes high on Saturday.

Samantha Morgan claimed the open category with her elegant race day outfit.

"Ms Morgan, who won, had gloves on as well and she made her own outfit," Limestone Clothing owner Desley O'Grady said.

Ms O'Grady, who said matching handbags and shoes were among her judging criteria, said lace was popular this race day while there were lots of earthy colours and lighter shades.

Alanna Bonato finished runner-up in the open category while Jorja Lindely won the best fascinator category.

Calliope Cup Fashions in the field Under 17 winner Makenzee Stephens. January 14, 2017 Jon Ortlieb

"She had an earthy colour fascinator and a beige outfit with a lot of lighter colours," Ms O'Grady said.

"They always have gorgeous fascinators and handbags."

Ms O'Grady said the popular fascinator choice this year were bulky pieces with different fabrics and feather styles.

"They use the quill part of the feather without the fluffy bits on them," she said.

Calliope Cup Fashions in the field Under 10 winner Navaeh Noonan. January 14, 2017 Jon Ortlieb

While much of the focus was on the female entrants, the men weren't forgotten.

Ms O'Grady said the three male entrants were all Calliope boys with Adam Borradale, who wore a bow-tie and vest, winning the male category.

Younger entrants got a taste for the fashion world as well with Makenzee Stephens winning the under-17s category while Navaeh Noonan won the under 10s with Willa Leather runner-up.

And Ms O'Grady's tip for future fashions on the field entrants?

"Do something with an edge of difference is important, especially with a whole outfit, whether it's got hand-made fascinators or hand-made fabrics," she said.

"Every year, the common trend is beautiful shoes and handbag and everything matches."