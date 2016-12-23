30°
News

Know your refund rights this Christmas

Emily Pidgeon | 23rd Dec 2016 4:48 PM
Know your refund rights this Christmas to avoid unwanted gifts.
Know your refund rights this Christmas to avoid unwanted gifts. gpointstudio

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRISTMAS is a time for giving, but what do you do if you get what you don't want?

Many people re-gift those unwanted presents to better homes or return them.

Don't get stuck with the refund policy, make sure you know your refund rights.

Many large chain stores offer a refund or exchange on most purchases within 30 days of purchase as long as you provide proof of purchase.

Large retailers state the product must be in it's original packaging condition and the item has to be unused, unworn and in resalable condition.

Target Australia offers returns of items for a full refund if original proof of purchase is provided within 28 days.

Big W's website states electrical goods must be returned within ten days and should be in resalable condition.

For Kmart Australia, items must be returned within 28 days of purchase with proof of purchase.

The Kmart Australia website states computer games, CDs or DVDs must have the original security seal still in tact.

The store also accepts the return of faulty items including those products that do not match the sample of the description.

Spend-less Shoes' website states they will accept faulty items if the shoes are identified as faulty where they will resolve the issue.

Although many chain stores won't accept returns from change of mine, clothing store Factorie will.

The website states they can exchange or reimburse the item if returned by 30 days in resalable condition.

And hope that you aren't given the items on the exclusion list deemed unsafe to return.

These items can include cosmetics and fragrances, underwear, swimwear, bedding accessories and pre-paid vouchers.

If refunding isn't an option, re-gifting can be as convenient.

Although some advise against re-gifting presents of sentimental significance like a heirloom or hand craft.

Gladstone Observer
'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

DEVASTATED mum has all her "worst nightmares rolled into one" as she learns of son's heartbreaking rare disease.

The faces of those killed on Queensland roads this month

Thomas Walker.

THESE are some of the faces of Queensland’s December road toll.

Men accused of bestiality were already on parole

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station.

"Conflicting versions" of what allegedly happened, says lawyer

Why local police stopped to open this man's bonnet

STRANDED: Biloela police put their mechanical skills to work on Saturday night.

IT'S PROBABLY not what you think.

Local Partners

Calls for home buyer grant fix

"The grant is struggling to gain traction in regional and Central Queensland because buyers do not wish to build”.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

TOUCHING: Boyne Island Lions Club's Ian Anderson talking to Kevina Atkinson about what she has been through.

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Pitt: Jolie has no "self-regulating mechanism" in divorce

Pitt: Jolie has no "self-regulating mechanism" in divorce

BRAD Pitt has hit out at Angelina Jolie for not putting their kids' best interests first, in court documents seeking to have certain paperwork kept private.

MOVIE REVIEW: La La Land is a great date movie

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

IT'S easy to fall for this film’s charm and romantic tone.

Know your refund rights this Christmas

Know your refund rights this Christmas to avoid unwanted gifts.

What to do with the unwanted gifts

Oprah explains her weight loss success

Oprah Winfrey has lost 40 lbs.

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

Bryan Cranston and James Franco in a scene from the movie Why Him?

The only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Modern brick home awaiting its new owners!

27 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $260,000

This lowset brick home is situated on an elevated 722m2 blocks with great side access and grand fencing out the front. The home is in great condition and feels...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!