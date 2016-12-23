Know your refund rights this Christmas to avoid unwanted gifts.

CHRISTMAS is a time for giving, but what do you do if you get what you don't want?

Many people re-gift those unwanted presents to better homes or return them.

Don't get stuck with the refund policy, make sure you know your refund rights.

Many large chain stores offer a refund or exchange on most purchases within 30 days of purchase as long as you provide proof of purchase.

Large retailers state the product must be in it's original packaging condition and the item has to be unused, unworn and in resalable condition.

Target Australia offers returns of items for a full refund if original proof of purchase is provided within 28 days.

Big W's website states electrical goods must be returned within ten days and should be in resalable condition.

For Kmart Australia, items must be returned within 28 days of purchase with proof of purchase.

The Kmart Australia website states computer games, CDs or DVDs must have the original security seal still in tact.

The store also accepts the return of faulty items including those products that do not match the sample of the description.

Spend-less Shoes' website states they will accept faulty items if the shoes are identified as faulty where they will resolve the issue.

Although many chain stores won't accept returns from change of mine, clothing store Factorie will.

The website states they can exchange or reimburse the item if returned by 30 days in resalable condition.

And hope that you aren't given the items on the exclusion list deemed unsafe to return.

These items can include cosmetics and fragrances, underwear, swimwear, bedding accessories and pre-paid vouchers.

If refunding isn't an option, re-gifting can be as convenient.

Although some advise against re-gifting presents of sentimental significance like a heirloom or hand craft.