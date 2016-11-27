29°
News

'Know your capabilities' in the wet: driving instructor

Emily Burley
| 27th Nov 2016 2:29 PM
Slow down and stick to your skill set when driving in the rain.
Slow down and stick to your skill set when driving in the rain. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAIN over the weekend has prompted a warning from one local driving instructor to stay safe in wet conditions.

While it's not known whether rain was a contributing factor in any of Saturday's three crashes, wet weather does make conditions more hazardous for those on the roads.

Phillip Smith, driving instructor at Training Wheels Driver Training in Gladstone, said the most important thing for drivers to remember in wet weather was to stick to their capabilities.

"When driving in the rain, people just need to generally slow down,” Mr Smith said.

"More importantly, people need to drive for their skill level.

"Don't do anything too crazy, don't push the limits, because there are a multitude of factors involved in wet weather driving.”

Mr Smith said slippery road surfaces was just one factor that made wet weather driving harder.

"The condition of your tyres can have an impact, as well as the condition of your brakes, your vehicle, and all that sort of stuff,” he said.

"Generally, vision can get a bit blurry in the rain, especially when some people have their headlights on and some people don't.

"Going around corners with a dodgy tyre doesn't help, especially in the rain.

"Most of all, people should drive within their capabilities.”

Mr Smith said it wasn't uncommon for vehicles to leave the road in wet weather crashes.

"Typically, you see wet weather accidents around highways, or anywhere involving turning manoeuvres like roundabouts, or coming too quickly out of a slip lane.”

Wet weather driving tips from drive.com.au:

  • Don't drive if you don't need to
  • Slow down
  • Turn headlights on
  • Maintain a safe distance
  • Stay informed with live traffic websites
  • Be patient
  • Keep your eye on the road ahead
  • Tread softly, as harsh braking or acceleration can upset a vehicle's stability
  • Keep an eye out for debris
  • Avoid large puddles
Gladstone Observer

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

15 jobs exclusively offered to Gladstone locals only

15 jobs exclusively offered to Gladstone locals only

TONNES of jobs in Gladstone, but you need to prove you are local.

Lucky Gladstone shopper to win $10K shopping spree

Jennifer Thomas, Annette Owbridge, Carlie Jordan, Jenny Falls and Gayle Scanlan. Hansen Road Traders Festival.

ONE LUCKY shopper has one $10,000, and they don't know it yet.

PHOTOS: Car smashed in Gladstone 'T-bone' crash

PARAMEDICS rush to a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy.

PHOTOS: Truck driver's body trapped in crushed cabbin

A police officer inspects the cab of the truck.

POLICE attempt to identify the body of a man killed near Gladstone.

Local Partners

Best blooms in Gladstone on display today

THERE's nothing too tricky about growing orchids, according to Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society president, Len Dowling.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

WATCH: Business warns pet owners to watch for signs

HOT TIPS: Petbarn has offered local pet owners tips for keeping their furry, or feathery, friends cool.

HOT TIPS for what to watch as the mercury rises this summer.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

SELENA Gomez chose to spend Thanksgiving with her family rather than join Taylor Swift and her squad in Rhode Island.

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving together

Have Katy and Orlando really split up?

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Auction 15th...

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Best in Class Renovation!

35 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 35 Coase Street, West Gladstone For Sale. This is the most comprehensive renovation in this style of home...

Family-friendly gem - Convenience and Lifestyle

4 Ingemar crt, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This comfortable brick veneer home will appeal to those seeking location and convenience to amenities and services. Located in the historically popular Clinton /...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

Top Floor Inner City Stunner

Unit 71/17 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $349,000

Now is the time to secure blue chip properties in Gladstone and it doesn't get much better than this stunning top floor property in The Pinnacle Apartment Complex...

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!