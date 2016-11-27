'Know your capabilities' in the wet: driving instructor

Slow down and stick to your skill set when driving in the rain.

RAIN over the weekend has prompted a warning from one local driving instructor to stay safe in wet conditions.

While it's not known whether rain was a contributing factor in any of Saturday's three crashes, wet weather does make conditions more hazardous for those on the roads.

Phillip Smith, driving instructor at Training Wheels Driver Training in Gladstone, said the most important thing for drivers to remember in wet weather was to stick to their capabilities.

"When driving in the rain, people just need to generally slow down,” Mr Smith said.

"More importantly, people need to drive for their skill level.

"Don't do anything too crazy, don't push the limits, because there are a multitude of factors involved in wet weather driving.”

Mr Smith said slippery road surfaces was just one factor that made wet weather driving harder.

"The condition of your tyres can have an impact, as well as the condition of your brakes, your vehicle, and all that sort of stuff,” he said.

"Generally, vision can get a bit blurry in the rain, especially when some people have their headlights on and some people don't.

"Going around corners with a dodgy tyre doesn't help, especially in the rain.

"Most of all, people should drive within their capabilities.”

Mr Smith said it wasn't uncommon for vehicles to leave the road in wet weather crashes.

"Typically, you see wet weather accidents around highways, or anywhere involving turning manoeuvres like roundabouts, or coming too quickly out of a slip lane.”

Wet weather driving tips from drive.com.au: