28°
News

Young Gladstone woman sleeps with knife 'for protection'

Emily Burley
| 29th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PERSONAL protection is no excuse to be carrying a 27cm knife, Tiffany Jager has learned.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place, after police found her with the weapon at Gladstone Hospital on July 14.

Police were called to the hospital to assist staff as Jager underwent a mental health assessment.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Jager tried to push past police and leave when a nurse alerted them to the knife concealed in her pants.

Thinkstock

Jager told police she needed the knife for protection and slept with it close by.

The court heard she had a history of health issues, and paranoia brought on by methylamphetamine use.

Ms Ho said protection was not an excuse to be carrying a knife, even if she had no intention of using it.

Prosecutor Sgt Barry Stevens said Jager had a history of violent offences, including animal cruelty, assaulting police and attempted robbery with violence.

He said it was a concern she was in possession of the knife where "some of our most vulnerable people" were.

Jager, who has been in custody since August 16, was sentenced to one month in jail.

She is eligible to apply for parole, although this process can take weeks.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime gladstone gladstonecourt gladstone hospital gladstonemagistratescourt gladstone region knife mental health police

Hundreds of jobs in Gladstone's planned tourism boost

Hundreds of jobs in Gladstone's planned tourism boost

GLADSTONE'S next boom could be just around the corner, only it's got nothing to do with industry.

OPINION: Observer! Apologise to the Prime Minister

WAS it fair for APN newspaper's to publish this picture to bring the prime minister's attention to the urgent need of our readers and the region?

WAS it fair to grab the PM's attention with this picture?

Police hunting for sex offender in Gladstone

ON THE RUN: Police up hunt for sex offender in Gladstone.

POLICE are searching in Gladstone for a convicted sex offender.

'Stump up cash': Swipe at Labor over project delay a 'stunt'

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says he's sceptical whether the Federal Government would make good on their funding promise.

POLLIE labels Joyce plea on multi-million dollar project a "stunt".

Local Partners

New Aussies call Gladstone home

Gladstone takes on board 24 new Aussies with citizenship ceremony boosting to 922 people in the past three years.

Hundreds flock to Gladstone's film extravaganza

Gladstone film festival director Luke Graham and 800 Words star Melinda Vidler on the VIP couches as the festival got underway last night.

OUTDOOR films at Gladstone's marina draw huge crowds.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

THE couple, who feature on the new show Aussie Gold Hunters, reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

  • TV

  • 29th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...PARTIAL RENOVATION COMPLETE...WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

19 Pike Crescent, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Toolooa Estate on a generous sized 857m2 block. The...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

CITY LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

6/31 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,000

Situated only minutes to the CBD is this neat and tidy two bedroom unit. This first floor unit is spacious and has been updated. Offering a modern kitchen and...

SPACIOUS, EASY CARE LIVING WITH SIDE ACCESS AND SHED!

6 Central Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 6 Central Avenue to the market. Built in 2010 by local award winning builders CCF you can rest assured this house is a quality...

Mortgagee in Possession

5/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne is proud to present to market this architecturally designed townhouse at Glen Eden Mews that ticks all the boxes. The well presented unit is...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

Investors eye new local estate with dirt cheap property

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

BUYERS to go crazy for an entire new estate put on the market.

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!