Young Gladstone woman sleeps with knife 'for protection'

PERSONAL protection is no excuse to be carrying a 27cm knife, Tiffany Jager has learned.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place, after police found her with the weapon at Gladstone Hospital on July 14.

Police were called to the hospital to assist staff as Jager underwent a mental health assessment.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Jager tried to push past police and leave when a nurse alerted them to the knife concealed in her pants.

Jager told police she needed the knife for protection and slept with it close by.

The court heard she had a history of health issues, and paranoia brought on by methylamphetamine use.

Ms Ho said protection was not an excuse to be carrying a knife, even if she had no intention of using it.

Prosecutor Sgt Barry Stevens said Jager had a history of violent offences, including animal cruelty, assaulting police and attempted robbery with violence.

He said it was a concern she was in possession of the knife where "some of our most vulnerable people" were.

Jager, who has been in custody since August 16, was sentenced to one month in jail.

She is eligible to apply for parole, although this process can take weeks.