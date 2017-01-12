32°
Klanci chops hair for kids

MATT HARRIS
| 12th Jan 2017 11:45 AM
TRANSFORMATION: Six-year-old Klanci Daly shows off the hair she is donating to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.
TRANSFORMATION: Six-year-old Klanci Daly shows off the hair she is donating to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program. Jacki Daly

HER hair was long and luscious like Rapunzel, so chopping most of it off seemed like the stuff of nightmares, not fairytales.

But despite people consistently telling her how beautiful her hair was, six-year-old Klanci Daly had no hesitation in donating her luxurious locks to Variety's 'Wigs For Kids' program.

The Variety children's charity looks after families of children who are sick, disadvantaged or who have special needs.

As the name suggests, the Wigs For Kids program provides wigs to kids who have lost their hair due to Alopecia (hair loss) or other medical conditions such as cancer.

Klanci committed to the big chop 12 months ago after seeing a friend donate her hair to charity.

A total of 35cm of hair was lopped off which almost brought her mum, Jacki to tears.

"I have to admit I did ask her a thousand times if she was sure,” Jacki said.

"I made it very clear that she didn't have to donate and we could just keep growing it.

"But she was adamant that she was cutting it for kids that have no hair.”

This wasn't the first time Klanci has demonstrated her generous and caring attitude towards others, as she recently participated in the Adopt a Grandparent Christmas Appeal and has helped her mum buy gifts for the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.

"She is very conscience of being grateful for what she has as others may not be as lucky as her,” Jacki said.

"Klanci reminded us that 'it's only hair and wasn't that a nice thing to do, donate my hair to kids?'.　

"Since she had her hair cut Klanci can be found in front of the mirror very impressed with herself as she can finally brush it with no help.”

Jacki said that Klanci didn't start growing hair until she was two and it took all her life to get it to the length that it was before her haircut.

Specialised wigs for children can cost up to $6,000 and last two to three years.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  alopecia children's cancer hair variety childrens charity wigs for kids

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!