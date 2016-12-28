30°
Ken O'Dowd's expenses revealed

28th Dec 2016 7:06 PM
Incumbent member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd awaits official polling results of the election.
FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is quite a fan of the Australian flag judging by his parliamentary expenses.

Mr O'Dowd spent $2,040.60 on flags, in the last reporting period from January 1-June 30.

It was not as much as his high-profile counterpart, member for Dawson George Christensen, who spent $2262.50 during the same period.

Rockhampton-based member for Capricornia Michelle Landry spent $1875.

The figures were revealed in a list of parliamentarians' expenditure from January 1-June 30.

The Flynn MP spent $16,867 on travel, obviously a large part of that was going to Canberra for Federal Parliament.

And who said letter-writing was a dying art, Mr O'Dowd spent $2,451 on 6000 personalised envelopes in the six months last year.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton also opted for the letterhead emblazoned envelopes, however, he was able to lock in a much better deal, securing 50,000 envelopes for $1780.

Mr O'Dowd also spent $330.91 on 10 three-packs of Dr Suess books, presumably given out to children in his electorate.

For Mr O'Dowd, by far the majority of his expenses went on office administrative costs - $112,547.03 to be precise.

This is similar to many other Members of Parliament.

The most expensive offices in the state were headed by Karen Andrews who claimed $129,945.88, Theresa Gambaro who claimed $176,304.24, former MP Ewen Jones who claimed $115,799.64 and Keith Pitt who claimed $123,766.25.

Bob Katter spent the most on Australian flags, with his expense claim coming in at $11,238.25.

Gladstone Observer
