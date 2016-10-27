'Keep fighting': Almost $70k raised for Agnes Water snake victim family

MESSAGES like "one day at a time" and "keep fighting" have filled the GoFundMe page for two-year-old Eli Campbell.

A groundswell of support is behind the family, with almost $70,000 raised, after Eli was bitten by a taipan on September 26.

Eli Giles, 2, pictured with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after waking up from sedation.

At midday today the donations count was sitting at $68,495.

Two-year-old Eli, now in rehabilitation at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, is continuing his brave battle after he was bitten by a taipan three times on September 26.

The Agnes Water boy is relearning how to live, from sitting up straight to swallowing.

Parents Giles Campbell and Brittany Cervantes have been amazed each day by the strength of their little boy as they learn to live with his potential lifelong brain injury.

Messages of love, support and prayers have flooded the GoFundMe Page as donations continue to trickle in.

Some donations have come from as far as London, from Megan Smipkins who sent in $50.

"I met your Uncle last night Eli in London he told me the story and my heart goes out to you all. Wishing you all the love you need to get through this ordeal," she wrote on the page.

Other messages, some from complete strangers, have wished for Eli's inner strength to shine through.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Such an innocent childhood activity to collect the eggs. God heal you little Eli. Love to your family," Barb Zimmerlie said.

Jen Newman wrote, "You can do it lil fella. One day at a time".

The GoFundMe page was set up by family friend and Agnes Water resident Blake Hyland.

"I work in emergency services and hearing of the ordeal sent a shockwave through our small, tight-knit community," he wrote.

"It is a situation that could of easily happened to my family or any other young families that live in rural Australia."

He said the situation had caused Eli's family to drop everything to be by his side at the hospital which is almost 500km away.

