Keep cool and avoid power bill pain

MATT HARRIS
| 12th Jan 2017 5:45 PM
KEEPING COOL: Betta Electrical's Hayley Jordison and Amanda Noonan show off popular air conditioners.
KEEPING COOL: Betta Electrical's Hayley Jordison and Amanda Noonan show off popular air conditioners.

THE heat may be increasing around the region but your power bill doesn't have to.

Daytime temperatures in Gladstone are expected to remain above 30 degrees well into next week with overnight lows struggling to dip below 24 degrees.

The soaring temperatures make for perfect beach weather, but staying cool at home can be a costly exercise.

While some people feel the mercury more than others, Ergon Energy are reminding customers about the silent energy suckers in their home - air conditioners.

Ergon Energy's Michael Dart says that while nearly all appliances in customers' homes could hit their hip pocket, air conditioners are by far the worst culprits when it comes to adding extra zeros onto your power bill.

"We know our customers want to be comfortable but air conditioners can lead to a big jump in energy bills if they're not used wisely,” Mr Dart said.

"Set air conditioners to 25 degrees - every one degree cooler in summer adds around 10% to the amount of electricity the air conditioner uses - which can add up quickly.

"Washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, fridges, freezers and swimming pool pumps all help make our lives more comfortable, but they are also the biggest users of electricity in homes.”

Central Queensland's thirst for power consumption hasn't drained in recent days with Ergon reporting a peak of 565 megawatts recorded on Wednesday at 5.46pm, Thursday's energy use was 516MW at 3.05pm.

The record for CQ energy use came on December 17, 2012, where it reached 668MW at 2.49pm.

The maximum temperature on that day reached 35.8 degrees, recorded at Gladstone Airport, while 39.9 degrees was recorded at Thangool Airport near Biloela.

Gladstone Betta Electrical owner Brent Jordison says his store has experienced a rush in air conditioner sales.

"We've been inundated with customers,” he said.

"Once it's more than two days of prolonged hot weather people come in droves.

"Customers are looking for a permanent (cooling) solution - something that is energy efficient and something that works in this humidity because fans and evaporative air coolers don't work really well in this climate.”

To calculate the cost of your air conditioner use visit https://apps.ergon.com.au/calculators/airconditioner.aspx.

Gladstone Observer
