Keep coal in the ground

Environmental advocate from Mackay Lance Payne sent this image in to WWF Australia of a turtle hatchling beside a lump of coal at East Point Beach, Mackay.

A LEADING environment group has warned coal spills in waters near the Great Barrier Reef are "inevitable” as governments continues to support and push coal mines and exports.

Greenpeace referenced a toxic paint spill off central Queensland from the Shen Neng One coal carrier in 2010, during the organisation's plea yesterday for Australia to seriously consider the impact of mining.

"The only way to protect the reef and the thousands of tourism jobs that depend on it from coal is to leave it in the ground,” Greenpeace Climate and Clean Energy Campaigner Nikola Casule said.

"There are no procedures or safety measures that can guarantee this won't happen again and again. Disasters like the grounding of the coal ship Shen Neng One on the Reef and now this mystery spillage are not one offs.”

The owners of Shen Neng One were ordered to pay the Australian Government $39.3 million after it ran aground and caused significant damage to the Great Barrier Reef near Douglas Shoals.

Reports of another coal spill were made yesterday, further north off Mackay's coast.

An investigation found there was a coal spillage from a ship loader at the Port of Hay Point near the Great Barrier Reef.

"It is only a matter of time until we see the kind of accident that permanently destroys sections of the reef,” Ms Casule said.

"We are pleased the Queensland Government say they are treating this environmental breach seriously.

Australian Institute of Marine Science research, released last year, shows coal dust in seawater can kill corals and slow down the growth rate of seagrasses and fish.