Kathy claims turtle competition

FOR someone who doesn't consider herself a lucky lady, Kathy Barker has a knack for winning newspaper competitions.

The Tannum Sands resident was one of two lucky winners of our Turtle tour and accommodation package.

Kathy receives two nights accommodation for four adults at the Oscar Motel in Bundaberg as well as a turtle tour for four.

The prize is valued at $676.

The self-confessed turtle lover was thrilled to win the competition after only entering once.

"I had a few entries but my partner threw them away,” Kathy said

"I just entered once, so one entry does win.”

This isn't the first time Kathy has cleaned up in a newspaper competition, having previously won a garden package and a Heron Island holiday three years ago.

An emergency nurse at Gladstone Hospital, Kathy endured a stressful Christmas and New Year period with a number of patients admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Forensic unit investigate 4WD, Gladstone man critical

Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

"I needed this badly. We had a few awful days at work so this was a relief,” she said.

Like her upcoming turtle holiday, Kathy will take a short break from entering The Observer's future competitions.

"I haven't entered the new backyard competition because I already have a nice backyard, so I'll leave that to someone else.”