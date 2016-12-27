30°
News

Karma for thieves who nicked a buckled tyre and rim

Emily Pidgeon | 27th Dec 2016 12:32 PM
NASTY SHOCK: Thieves stole the tyre and rim from this car on Christmas Day.
NASTY SHOCK: Thieves stole the tyre and rim from this car on Christmas Day. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRISTMAS day ended with a nasty shock for one New Auckland family.

A tyre and mag wheel rim was stolen from Sharnie Forbes car.

"I'm a bit annoyed someone has come along and stolen it but the karma in it, is the one they stole has buckled,” Ms Forbes said.

The brand new tyre and mag worth about $450 were stolen on Christmas night, the brazen thieves even stole the wheel nuts.

"It's not the fact they stole a mag but they had the nerve to do it so quietly and steal something of someone else's,” Ms Forbes said.

She said the family have lived at the home for a year and nothing like that had happened before.

"We can't use the car, it's just sitting there,” Ms Forbes said."We don't have a spare tyre or bolt to go on so it's pretty much useless at the moment.”

Ms Forbes said people should lock up their cars if they were parked on the streets.

"We have contacted the police and they are organising to come out and take finger prints and DNA if they can get it,” she said.

Ms Forbes said thieves had gone through neighbour's houses and stolen things before, but it was a first for them to steal a tyre and the rim.

It will cost Ms Forbes $300 to replace the items that were stolen.

Gladstone Observer
Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

THE feast of Christmas has been and gone, but what do you do with all the leftovers?

Your New Year's Eve weather forecast is here

NYE should be humid with a chance of showers.

Read this before you make any NYE plans

State misses out on $850m LNG royalty pay day

The first "traditional" Moss-type LNG carrier arrived at the Port of Gladstone last week. Photo Contributed

State Government received only $68m from the LNG sector this year.

Karma for thieves who nicked a buckled tyre and rim

NASTY SHOCK: Thieves stole the tyre and rim from this car on Christmas Day.

Christmas day shock robbery

Local Partners

Regifting 40 years later

AN ARTISTICALLY engraved boardroom table has been regifted to the Gladstone Mission to Seafarers.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Feeding those who need this Christmas

Christmas lunch given to those in need

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year, the fifth consecutive year it has topped the list.

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael’s Fastlove video is one of many being snapped up by Australians on iTunes.

George Michael is set to dominate charts again after his shock death

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Modern brick home awaiting its new owners!

27 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $260,000

This lowset brick home is situated on an elevated 722m2 blocks with great side access and grand fencing out the front. The home is in great condition and feels...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!