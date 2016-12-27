Karma for thieves who nicked a buckled tyre and rim

NASTY SHOCK: Thieves stole the tyre and rim from this car on Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS day ended with a nasty shock for one New Auckland family.

A tyre and mag wheel rim was stolen from Sharnie Forbes car.

"I'm a bit annoyed someone has come along and stolen it but the karma in it, is the one they stole has buckled,” Ms Forbes said.

The brand new tyre and mag worth about $450 were stolen on Christmas night, the brazen thieves even stole the wheel nuts.

"It's not the fact they stole a mag but they had the nerve to do it so quietly and steal something of someone else's,” Ms Forbes said.

She said the family have lived at the home for a year and nothing like that had happened before.

"We can't use the car, it's just sitting there,” Ms Forbes said."We don't have a spare tyre or bolt to go on so it's pretty much useless at the moment.”

Ms Forbes said people should lock up their cars if they were parked on the streets.

"We have contacted the police and they are organising to come out and take finger prints and DNA if they can get it,” she said.

Ms Forbes said thieves had gone through neighbour's houses and stolen things before, but it was a first for them to steal a tyre and the rim.

It will cost Ms Forbes $300 to replace the items that were stolen.