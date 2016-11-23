33°
'Just pollution': What tourists really think of the Gladstone region

Sarah Barnham
| 23rd Nov 2016 3:44 PM
A RECENT survey posted on Facebook page Tips and Tricks of the Caravan - Camping World gathered a variety of opinions of what tourists think of the Gladstone region.
A RECENT survey posted on Facebook page Tips and Tricks of the Caravan - Camping World gathered a variety of opinions of what tourists think of the Gladstone region. Contributed

A RECENT survey posted on Facebook page Tips and Tricks of the Caravan - Camping World gathered a variety of opinions of what tourists think of the Gladstone region.

While many of the reviews were mixed, most commenters labelled our town as 'polluted', 'purely industrial', 'huge smog cloud' or the gateway to 'nicer' towns like Yeppoon and Keppel Sands.

Other opinions included that the region pushed away grey nomads with the LNG boom, with the lesser need for grey nomads to spend money in the region.

The overall consensus was that not enough had been done to bring in the tourists.

This kick in the gut to our region has not been taken lightly by our local politicians and tourism advocates, who say tourists who visit the region, haven't seen nothing yet.

"I suppose the last few years this city has had to cope with a massive construction workforce, and accommodation was difficult, but now ourselves, GAPDL, and GRC, have certainly partnered up to focus on attracting the drive market," Gladstone Area Promotions Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said.

 "Times are certainly changing and over the next year the GRC are focusing on attracting visitors off the highway and so are we, as we embark on a signage program to not only attract but also entice them off the beaten track.

"The cruise ship passengers have certainly been blown away by what our city, and region has, and are also overwhelmed with the hospitality and the friendliness of our community, so much so, that over 85% have told us that Gladstone exceeded their expectations."

Mr Brathwaite said he welcomed and encouraged caravanner's of Australia to 'come and check us out', and have their own perception-changing moment.

State MP Glenn Butcher agreed with Mr Branthwaite's recognition of the cruise ships bringing more tourists to the region, and said it was a common 'misconception' that Gladstone was 'nothing but industry'.

"And the feedback I get is that people are surprised at what they find when they get here," he said.

"Gladstone and the surrounding region has a lot to offer visitors and it is fantastic to see the Queensland Government joining forces with the local council to spread this message far and wide."  
 

Gladstone Observer

