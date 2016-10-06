28°
Company with proposed $1.6b project to meet Gladstone businesses

Campbell Gellie
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Northern Oil Refinery official opening, March 12. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
Northern Oil Refinery official opening, March 12. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

GLADSTONE'S proposed $1.6 billion Casper Oil Refinery will again join the line up at this year's industry conference.

Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie said Casper was looking forward to presenting at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference, starting today in Gladstone, and providing an update on the project supply chain.

Casper Energy first announced a joint venture to carry out preliminary studies into an oil refinery in May 2015.

"The conference is a great opportunity for our company to engage with the local supply chain, and keen to those who are interested in working with our company in the future," Mr Mackenzie said.

The refinery is expected to produce 63,000 barrels of fuel a day and employ 200 people in its operational phase, plus contractor staff employed in maintenance roles.

Also speaking at the conference will be Gladstone Ports Corporation cargo handling operations manager Allan Brown.

"Last year Gladstone Ports Corporation had a total throughput of 116.7 million tonnes, with Gladstone Port's throughput of 115.98 million tonnes." said GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann.

"Allan is at the heart of the Port's operations in Gladstone and he will be able to provide an update for conference delegates on the Port's current operations."

Other than resource representatives there will also be CommSec chief economist Craig James presenting on the economy in 2017 "living in remarkable times".

For suppliers looking closer to home now the construction of the liquefied gas plants has all but finished, there will be one presentation worth watching.

Gladstone Regional Council has decided on a local content policy for tenders and chief financial officer Mark Holmes will be talking about how to win tenders.

Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Jim Grayson will talk about the proposed million Rookwood Weir Project. The project should give Gladstone water security and allow for irrigating land from west of Rockhampton to Gladstone.

The conference's opening address is at 8.30am. Register at www.gea.asn.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstoneindustry, gladstone region

