Josh re-unites with coach

8th Nov 2016 6:58 PM
TALENTED: The Power's new signing, Josh Walters playing for the Suncoast Clippers in the Queensland Basketball League.
TALENTED: The Power's new signing, Josh Walters playing for the Suncoast Clippers in the Queensland Basketball League.

BASKETBALL: An "exceptional shooter” is how Port City Power's latest recruit is described.

Josh Walters, a shooting guard, has signed from the Sunshine Coast Clippers. Last Queensland Basketball League season, Walters averaged 11.1 points per game, and averages 13.2 across his career.

McDonald's Port City Power coach Blair Smith said he was so excited to have Walters coming to Gladstone for the upcoming season.

"I was fortunate enough to coach Josh when he was in under-16s at Southern Districts, where he was a prodigious scorer for my team,” he said.

"He has been a constant thorn in the Power's side every time we have played him over the past few seasons with his tremendous shooting ability, so it will be fantastic to team up with him again for the coming season.”

It was a strange coincidence that led Walters to the team, Smith said.

"We played them in the last game of the season and his mum came up to me after the game, and I was like 'how's Josh going?' and she told me you just played against him,” he said.

"I hadn't seen him since he was 15-years-old and he's been killing us for the last three years.”

Smith said he was really excited to be reunited with his former star.

"He can shoot the lights out which is one thing we kind of lacked, just having that straight-out shooter,” he said.

"One of my priorities was to find a shooter and I know what kind of person he is, so it's pretty awesome.

"Not only is he a great asset to the team on the court but he is also a fantastic junior coach and will be a wonderful mentor for our Gladstone junior players.”

Walters was unable to be contacted.

Topics:  basketball australia basketball queensland nba nbl basketball port city power qbl wnba wnbl

