Jobs up for grabs in Gladstone

IF YOU are out of work or looking for a career change and struggling to find the right job, here are eight jobs that are up for grabs in Gladstone right now.

Head chef - Reef Hotel

If you've got skills in the kitchen then you better check out the Reef Hotel because they are currently looking for a head chef. This job ad just went up on Thursday so you better be quick.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32035637?pos=10&type=standout&engineConfig=&userqueryid=27875454101648994&tier=no_tier&whereid=

Restaurant manager - Schnitz

Schnitz is in the market for a restaurant manager for its new store in Gladstone. The successful applicant will need to be experienced, able to work effectively and great at customer service. Schnitz is also looking for an assistant restaurant manager.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32031954?pos=9&type=standout&engineConfig=&userqueryid=164713016202014747&tier=no_tier&whereid=

Electrician - Heron Island

If you don't mind working in paradise then this job is for you. Heron Island Resort is offering a job for an experienced and qualified electrician.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32033876?pos=5&type=standard&engineConfig=&userqueryid=164713016202014747&tier=no_tier&whereid=

Technician - Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is after a technician vibration analysis to provide support, service and advice to its planning, engineering and maintenance teams. The job is located at Yarwun.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32037263?pos=4&type=standard&engineConfig=&userqueryid=164713016202014747&tier=no_tier&whereid=

Support worker - Anglicare

If you've got a heart of gold and want to help the community then this job could be perfect for you. Anglicare are advertising a job for residential support workers.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32045303?pos=1&type=standard&engineConfig=&userqueryid=164713016202014747&tier=no_tier&whereid=

Casual pilot vessel - GPC

Gladstone Ports Corporation are recruiting now for an information systems manager and a casual pilot vessel master A.

www.gpcl.com.au/Careers

Engineers - Gladstone Regional Council

The council have a few positions up for grabs, such as senior land management advisor, administration officer, senior engineer and two graduate engineers.

www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/jobs-in-council

Sales rep - Telstra

Gladstone's Telstra Business Centre are looking for a business sales representative to join its team. The job is full time and the salary is $59,900 with uncapped commissions.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/32036625?pos=32&type=standout&engineConfig=&userqueryid=164713016202014747&tier=no_tier&whereid=