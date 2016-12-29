Jobs up for grabs for tradies and labourers

JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

2016 was certainly a tough year but if you're out of work or looking for a change, here's 12 jobs available in the new year. But you will need to get in quickly.

Labourers

Workforce Solutions are after several labourers to join a team of experienced tradies. Duties include digging trenches, concreting, assisting operators and contractors, general labouring and machine operating. All you need is a good work ethic, honesty and an attention to detail. You can apply here.

Trade assistants

Workforce solutions are also after trade assistants to work for a "well respected” medium-sized business. Your role would be to assist operators, contractors and tradesmen, general labouring, operating hand tools and clean and prepare sites. You can apply here.

Labourers and tradies

Downer is currently looking to fill a number of positions in Gladstone for upcoming works starting early in the new year. The company is encouraging local sheetmetal workers, insulators/trade assistants, painters and electricians to apply. To be considered for the various jobs you will need relevant tickets and qualifications. You can apply here.

Apprentices

Cement Australia are wanting to hire a bunch of apprentices for 2017. The job would be based at the company's Fisherman Landing site for a start date in February.

They are after a mechanical fitter, apply here.

A third year boilermaker, apply here and an electrical apprentice, apply here.

Project engineer

Due to an increase in successful contracts McCosker is looking to fill two roles as site and project engineers. Apply here.

Safety advisor

Rio Tinto are in the market for a safety advisor. You will need to monitor and report on safety performance, investigate incidents, conduct training programs, develop procedures and conduct risk assessments. Apply here.

Service technician

John Crane Australia currently has an opportunity for a qualified service technician to join its small team based at their near new facility in Gladstone. The key purpose of this role is to support the business in providing leading edge service and solutions to existing and target clients and markets. Apply here.

Machine operators

Strang require operators to drive heavy mobile equipment within an industrial site at Boyne Island. The roles would be perfect for someone looking for a long term job. Apply here.

Marine mechanic

Engage wants people to apply for a fully qualified and experienced marine mechanic for an immediate start. The client requires a fully qualified marine mechanic to run a service department in Gladstone. Apply here.

Control room technician

Shell is on the hunt for a control room technician at its LNG plant on Curtis Island. You will be part of a multi-disciplined crew responsible for the operation of a liquefied natural gas export, liquefaction facility, to include LNG process systems, infrastructure, controls, emergency response and operation of the DCS panel and associated equipment utilising the ABB control system for both ISBL and OSBL equipment onsite. You will perform duties of an authorised gas tester as per the permit to work system and ensure production targets and quality specification sare met for all products. Apply here.