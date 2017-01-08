30°
Jobs up for grabs for Gladstone tradies and labourers

Declan Cooley
| 8th Jan 2017 10:14 AM
JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.
JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

WITH the festive season out of the way, it looks like employers are back on the hunt for more workers.

If you're out of work or looking for a career change, here are 10 of the best jobs going now in Gladstone and surrounding areas.

Process Operators

Although it doesn't specify how many jobs are on offer, QAL is looking for process operators. If successful you will be accountable for the efficient operation of equipment and processes within the Raw Materials section. You will also be responsible for operating front end loaders, skid steer loaders, dozers, alumina loaders and bauxite unloaders. QAL says the ideal candidate will have appropriate tickets and an excavator and HC licence. Apply here.

Tradies and labourers

Tagline is looking to fill heaps of spots on their team. Positions include fitters, boilermakers, riggers, crane operators and scaffolders. You will need to have current mine inductions because you will be working on upcoming shutdowns at various Queensland mines. If successful food and accommodation would be provided. You will need appropriate qualifications and tickets as well as a coal board medical certificate. Apply here.

Heavy vehicle plant mechanic

Gladstone Regional Council hope to employ a heavy vehicle plant mechanic at Calliope. The position will have you servicing and maintaining the council's plant, equipment and vehicle fleet. The salary starts at $62,451. Apply here.

Rope access technicians

Monadelphous is after IRATA certified rope access technicians for upcoming work in Gladstone. You will need a confined space and working at heights tickets as well as qualifications in either advanced rigging and scaffolding, mechanical fitting, boilermaking and welding, electricians and painting and blasting. Apply here.

Poly welder

AWX are looking for an experienced poly welder who can travel and work away for short term shutdowns. Apply here.

DIDO diesel mechanics

Go2 People are wanting to hire 12 experienced diesel mechanics for various mine sites throughout the Bowen Basin and Blackwater region. The roles would have working 12 hour days on a variety of rosters, including 5:2 and 7:7. The roles have a two year duration and could lead to fulltime employment. Apply here.

Auto electrician

Go2 People are also looking for four experienced auto electricians for mine sites in Central Queensland. Apply here.

Administrator

Monadelphous would like to employ a project administrator to join its Gladstone team on a 12 month fixed contract. The Maintenance and Industrial Services Division provides comprehensive and multidisciplinary maintenance and improvement solutions including maintenance services, sustaining and minor capital works, shutdowns and operations and facilities management for the resources and energy sectors. Apply here.

Electrician

Central Electrics is a Rockhampton-based electrical contracting company with projects throughout Central Queensland and it is currently looking for a casual electrician to work between sites in Gladstone/Calliope for the next month or so. Apply here.

Electronics specialist

Aurizon's Callemondah depot (Gladstone) requires an Electronic Technician to carry out the installation, maintenance and repair of rollingstock communications and electronic equipment. Apply here.

Gladstone Observer
WITH the festive season out of the way, it looks like employers are back on the hunt for more workers.

