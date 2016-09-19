How Gladstone job seekers can start a career in LNG

JOB seekers have been given a new opportunity to start a career in Gladstone's LNG industry.

QGC is looking for a process operator trainee for its Gladstone project.

The job, which is advertised in today's Observer, will give the applicant technical knowledge on hydrocarbon processing systems, how to operate process facilities and an understanding of strong safety culture.

The traineeship is delivered in Gladstone but will require some travel.

One completed, the applicant would receive a certificate three in process plan operations.

To be successful you need to be flexible with working hours, including 12 hour shifts day and night, be able to work as part of a team, have the ability to learn new concepts, and a C class driver's licence.

An information session will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at the CQU Marina Campus.

Apply by October 9. For more information click here