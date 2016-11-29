Six jobs up for grabs for Gladstone tradies out of work

IF YOU'VE had a tough go of finding a job in Gladstone but have plenty of life experience and skills, here are six jobs you can get now without having to need a university degree.

Maintenance technician

Brookfield GIS have just been awarded a new contract on Curtis Island and are looking for the ultimate handy man for a permanent role as a maintenance technician. If successful duties include painting, plumbing, tiling, carpentry, lock smithing, appliance testing and tagging. You will need handyman experience, trade qualification, training in OHS and senior first aid as well as a EWP ticket.

Trade assistant QAL

Perfect for anyone who is between jobs at the moment, QAL is currently seeking trade assistants with current QAL inductions for a short term assignment starting in December. Ideal candidates will have previous experience working onsite as a TA but trades people will be considered. All you need is a current drivers licence, your own transport, previous experience in a heavy manufacturing environment and the ability to perform general labouring duties.

Receptionist Trainee

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd is seeking people for a full time receptionist traineeship at GAGL's Gladstone office. The job is after someone with great communication skills, a pleasant phone manner, knowledge of Microsoft Office and strong time management and organisation skills.

QAL Crane operator

QAL is after crane operators to work non-slewing and a variety of slewing cranes up to 220t capacity. You must be able to comply with rigging procedures and slinging techniques, be proficient in crane set-up, rigging and assembly and develop and complete lift plans. The ideal candidate needs a C1 Crane Ticket, doggers and HR licence would be highly regarded, intermediate riggers ticket is preferred but not essential and the ability to work unsupervised.

Warehouse operator/truck driver toll

Toll is seeking an experienced warehouse operator for one of its operations based in Gladstone. Although the role is initially casual, it could become permanent for the right candidate. All you need is a HC/MC licence, high risk forklift licence and experience in a warehouse.

Customer service specialist

The Commonwealth Bank at Kin Kora is looking to hire someone for a part time position working 16 hours a week. Successful candidates need to be able to offer exceptional customer service and identify customer needs, ensure customers walk out of the bank feeling as though they've received a superior customer experience and be a trusted member of the community.

