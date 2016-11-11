34°
'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

Tegan Annett
| 11th Nov 2016 11:35 AM Updated: 3:01 PM
JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project.
"JOBS, jobs and more jobs".

That's the promise from Adani as it prepares for construction of its $26b Carmichael Mine in September next year.

>>Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

While the "first look" for employment would be within 100km of the site, an Adani spokesperson said they were keen to find skilled workers for the project from Gladstone.

The Adani Carmichael Mine spokesperson said the company would look for fly-in-fly out opportunities across regional Queensland to fill a portion of their 10,000 jobs.

The $26b project, which could become the largest coal tenement in Australia, includes the construction of a mine, rail line and changes to the Abbot Point port facility.

It is yet to be determined where the regional FIFO centre would be out of Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville.

Job opportunities for construction and operational stages range from diesel mechanics to train line operators, carpenters and electricians.

"There's jobs, jobs and more jobs," the spokesman said.

"When you build a mine you're virtually building a new town.

"The first look for employment at mine sites is within 100km radius of the site, and I'm advised there are insufficient numbers within that area who are skilled.

"We will be looking at fly in fly out opportunities.

"We will source what we can locally and then we will move to the regional centres, like Gladstone.

"There are people I know who work in the Bowen Basin from Gladstone, they fly in and out from Rockhampton.

This week the project jumped a hurdle with special water protection laws being passed by the Queensland Parliament which will give special treatment to the Carmichael Mine.

"It's a long process but we've cleared the major hurdles. we have some smaller but still very significant work to be done with state and local government authorities," the spokesman said.

"Once all that's done we start looking at employing."

This decision has been criticised by Greens groups and politicians who believe the government has weakened its groundwater laws.

"Queensland Labor were elected to 'save the Reef' but instead they've caved in to big coal creating loopholes to put Adani's Reef-destroying mega-mine on the fast track," said Australian Greens Deputy Leader and Senator for Queensland, Larissa Waters.

The spokesman said the best thing for prospective employees to do is to keep an eye on job advertisements in The Observer and Adani's website.

A snapshot of the project:

The Carmichael coal and railway project includes building Australia's largest thermal coal mine in the north Galilee Basin. It will be located 160km north-west of Clermont in Central Queensland, linked by a new 388 km standard gauge rail line to a new terminal at Abbot Point Port near Bowen.

The project has a potential mine life of 90 years.

An investment of approximately $10 billion.

A permanent work force of 4000 people is anticipated.

The mine is expected to be around 45 kilometres long.

Carmichael Mine is located on the Moray Downs cattle station (Isaac Regional Council area), about 160km north-west of Clermont, QLD.

Mining operations are expected to be a combined of 6 open pit and underground workings.

Each pit is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal a year.

Coal destination and stockpiling at Abbott Point coal terminal near Bowen via a rail line (to be built) where it will join the the existing QR National Network;

'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

