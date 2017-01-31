'Jobs boost': Plea for $300m project to bring 2,100 jobs to region

TWO central Queensland politicians have started a petition calling for the State Government to stop holding back "thousands of jobs" from the region.

Today Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry launched a petition pleading for the State Government to commit funding for the $300 million Rookwood Weir project.

The project, which has the potential to create 2100 jobs, received Federal Government approval and a $132 million funding promise eight months ago.

But Mr O'Dowd and Ms Landry claim the State Government is delaying the lower Fitzroy infrastructure project.

For the project to go ahead, which will create water security for Gladstone and Rockhampton during a drought, it needs an additional funding support of $130 million from the State Government or private enterprise.

The project still needs approval from the State Government for its Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project Business Case.

"This project has the potential to create more than 2100 local jobs in central Queensland," Mr O'Dowd and Ms Landry said.

"And we know Rookwood Weir will eventually double farming production along the Fitzroy River Basin to $2 billion annually. That's a one billion dollar boost to our local economy a year," the two MPs said.

"Study after study shows this project stacks up.

"That's why the Federal Government stumped up $132 million to get the project moving."

The pair claim the Queensland Government recently asked deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to move the Commonwealth funding from Rookwood to Eden Bann Weir.

They said the Premier needs to push her Agriculture Minister aside and "vocally support Rookwood".

"If her colleague Peter Beattie made the promise years ago, then with the stroke of a pen, Ms Palaszczuk could help us create thousands of new local jobs to boost our economy," the pair said.

"It begs the question - why is Labor now simply stalling and delaying the project?

"The people of central Queensland want a government that's willing to build things.

The petition follows Ms Palaszczuk's central Queensland visit this week.

She has been in Rockhampton since Monday and will be in Gladstone tomorrow and Friday.

"It's time to send a message to Premier Palaszczuk while she is in Rockhampton this week. Either commit to building Rookwood, or go home back to Brisbane," Ms Landry and Mr O'Dowd said.

