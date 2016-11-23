Job uncertainty, money loss as strict rules hurt Gladstone club

A BIG boozy night out in Gladstone will be a thing of the past after members of Gladstone Safe Night Precinct voted to call last drinks at 2am.

The changes are part of a state wide push to reduce alcohol fuelled violence in late night entertainment hotspots and would be implemented February 1 next year.

MIePLACE managing director Aodhan McCann is not happy with the changes to closing times. Mike Richards GLA231116PLACE

As part of the Safe Night Precinct, which stretches from the Queens Hotel to Gladstone Yacht Club, effected pubs and clubs were given the option to either introduce a 1am lockout but keep serving drinks until 3am or have no lockout but be restricted to serving alcohol up until 2am.

But with the Queens Hotel, Central Lane Hotel, the Grand, Gladstone Yacht Club, Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Lightbox and MIeplace Nightclub all offering different forms of entertainment, the owner of MIePlace, Aodhan McCann, said owners had been unfairly "pinned against each other".

"I was pushing for the 1am lockout but that would have allowed us to keep serving alcohol until 3am but the other venues didn't like that because they have pokie machines and they don't want to stop people walking in between 1am and 3am."

"Hotels have accommodation, pokies, bistros, detached bottle shops and alcohol sales on top of that...I only have alcohol sales so it's really only going to affect me.

"We're the end of the line and we don't get people until 11pm but they used to stay right through to 5am."

In July changes were made to reduce alcohol sales to 3am from 5am in the Safe Night Precinct and although Mr McCann did not want say how much money he had lost in that time, he said "there has been a big difference and we're not seeing any improvement".

Mr McCann said he had already lost one staff member and expected he would lose more with there being fewer hours to work.

"A lot of my staff were getting 20 hours a week but that's now going to be cut by six hours and at the moment there aren't the other jobs out there."

And he said that even with early bird drinking promotions like $2 and $3 basic drinks and specials where women drink free, he still wasn't able to get enough patrons through his doors.

"If you can go out and get free drinks and they're still not going out, it just shows you how bad the town is."

Mr McCann believed a reduction in the hours of alcohol service would not "stop people hitting each other".

"What they're saying is that if you cut the service of alcohol you'll see a drop in the assaults but that's not happening."

Mr McCann said having strict quotas for security guards, improved CCTV facilities in venues, ID scanners and possibly even a dedicated police presence at night spots would help reduce the level of late night violence.